Taavi Eelmaa wins Betti Alver's Literary Award

Taavi Eelmaa
Taavi Eelmaa Source: A scene from a movie.
This year, Taavi Eelmaa's poetry book "Electaurum" won the Betti Alver Literary Award. Betti Alver (born in 1906) was one of Estonia's most notable poets.

Eelmaa said writing poems has never been the public for him. "The book can be tied by the public, available in the shop and everybody can buy it, but lines of love, fears and fragility are nothing but showing off," he said and added that showing off will sooner or later be punished with an award.

The nominees were:

Taavi Eelmaa, "Electraumur" (Verb)
Kristiine Kikas, "Sees" (K. Kikas)
Teele Lember, "Süstemaatiline unistaja" (Kultuurileht)
Piret Põldver, "Alati nii järsku" (Henrik)
Ester Urbala, "Jumalik märk" (Pilgrim)
Tauno Vahter, "Pikaajaline kokkusaamine" (Tänapäev)
Joosep Vesselov, "Linna laul" (Kultuurileht)

Member of the jury were Vahur Afanasjev, Veronika Kivisilla, Pille-Riin Larm, Indrek Mesikepp and Oyvind Rangoy. Last year, the award went to Oyvind Rangoy.



Editor: Roberta Vaino

