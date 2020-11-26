news

Estonians second only to Latvians in Lithuania summer visits ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Center city of Vilnius.
Center city of Vilnius. Source: Priit Luts/ERR
News

The number of Estonian tourists in Lithuania in July rose 25 percent on year, the Lithuanian tourism agency reports, with August figures up on year, a by-product of the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions. Only Latvian tourists visited the southernmost Baltic State more.

Lithuania's accommodation statistics report that 14,606 Estonian tourists visited the country in July. Last year, the figure was 11,619.

In August, 9,894 Estonians visited Lithuania, a more modest increase on year (9,612).

The three Baltic States set up an area of free movement known as the "Baltic Bubble" in mid-May, which lasted until September, when Latvia started imposing entry restrictions on its northern border while its coronavirus rate was significantly lower than Estonia's.

A combination of the Baltic Bubble and general travel restrictions and advice not to travel abroad during the pandemic is likely behind the increased figures in summer.

Since Latvia shares a border with Lithuania and has a slightly higher population than Estonia (1.9 million versus 1.3 million) it is likely to send more tourists there than Estonia whatever the situation.

Conversely, tourists visiting Lithuania from Germany and Poland - the latter sharing a border - fell below Estonia's in absolute terms during summer.

Tourism was hit the most in Lithuania in Apri,l when just over 6,000 foreign tourists spent at least one night in the country. A year earlier, in April, that number exceeded 132,000.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:17

Tartu restricts training, hobby groups to 10 people

15:56

airBaltic needs more government support if pandemic continues

15:28

Government green-lights European basketball qualifiers for weekend

15:03

Info boards at rail crossings will help locate stranded vehicles quickly

14:31

"Esimene stuudio": Parliamentary parties debate marriage referendum

14:10

Kiik: New restrictions if coronavirus rate does not improve in coming weeks

14:02

Health Board: Scheduled treatment suspensions unavoidable at this rate

13:46

Raimond Kaljulaid: Opposition not weak

13:42

Estonians second only to Latvians in Lithuania summer visits

13:16

Justice chancellor: Appeal to administrative courts on face-mask order

13:16

Eight Estonians to start at Ruka World Cup event over weekend

12:51

Estonia supports OSCE Ukraine mission with €20,000 during pandemic

12:23

Mayor of Tallinn: City to distribute 1.5 million masks

12:11

Kaimar Karu: Face recognition could be added to e-voting but should it?

11:49

Gallery: PÖFF guests enjoy cold swimming in the mornings

11:27

Minister stresses defense investment importance with UK counterpart

10:56

Finance ministry opens new Estonian-Russian infrastructure project tenders

10:50

Health Board: 415 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

10:26

University of Tartu launches new coronavirus monitoring study stage

09:53

Statistics: Average wage up 3.2 percent in Estonia from 2019

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: