Ministry of Education and Research looking for Special Envoy for education

Students taking the Estonian exam.
Students taking the Estonian exam. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
The Ministry of Education and Research is looking for a Special Envoy for education. The new position's aim is to introduce Estonia's education in foreign countries and Estonians are hoping that other countries will start implementing the same systems as Estonia is.

Chancellor of the Ministry of Education and Research Mart Laidmets told ERR the position is not unique in Estonia because there is also a Digital Special Envoy. Laidmets explained that the special envoys are needed in areas where Estonia is successful to spread the message around the world. 

The Special Envoy will start to market Estonia's education abroad. Laidmets said the project is not only for showing Estonia's strong PISA results.

"We have different digital platforms, which we are using ourselves or which are have sold already. Services which make the life of students and teachers easier. We actually have quite a few options, we are not using some of them, but the interest is quite high elsewhere," Laidmets noted.

"The digital impression of Estonia is very positive, but next to it, there could be the education system, which we are criticizing a lot ourselves, but in the world, it is among the top countries."

The Special Envoy will work half time in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and half time in the Ministry of Education and Research.

The Special Envoy will start at the beginning of the year.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

