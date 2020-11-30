Culture recommendations: November 30 - December 6

What is there to do in Estonia this week? The Estonian Institute's culture.ee website and Culture Step program has some recommendations for you.

This week's recommendations come from Nickola Walker-Kobly (51), a Canadian who has been residing in Estonia for 2.5 years.

Nickola Walker-Kobly. Source: Annika Toots

Ho ho ho, it's the Christmas season and nothing is more enjoyable than Estonia in the month of December. Despite the masking-up and awareness to watch out for our fellow citizens through social distancing and monitoring our health, there are many events to take part in during this festive time.

I am Nicky Walker-Kobly, a Canadian transplant in Tallinn. My husband and I have immersed ourselves in all-things-Estonia when we first moved here 2 and a half years ago. We usually return to Canada to spend this time of year with our children but of course, we can't. So? Our list of things to do is long and hopefully, we can meet some of you there!

Festival of light "Dreamland" (December 4 – January 10)

I am a lover of all things bright and happy. Fortunately, the dark days of December will be lit up to warm us all during this season. This year, the City of Tallinn will be alight with over 300 installations across the city. The first weekend in December will also be a "mini-festival" with lights brightening the night in Tower Square, Freedom Square, the Opera House, and of course Kadriorg Park just to name a few. Get your mittens and toques and join the fun.

Circus show "A God with a Thousand Eyes" (December 4, 6, 12, 18 and 20)

Circus! Who doesn't love the Circus? Young people from across Estonia will be performing in artistic performances to wow the audience and share some magic with all of us. Among the circus acts, you will see the electric Chinese post, aerial silk madness, a waltz with a German wheel, and swinging trapeze duos. This event is ongoing through the month of December so take a look at the dates and come out to the Circus Show "A God with Thousand Eyes"

Anders Petersen's exhibition "Color Lehmitz" (open until February 7)

Always one of my favourite venues, Fotografiska, Tallinn never fails to impress. This December, Anders Petersen's exhibition is sure to be an eyeful for everyone.

If a walkabout is more your style, as it is ours, this next month is a great time to consider visiting the Kaali field of meteorite craters. A bit spooky and certainly interesting for a short walk with your friends, get your boots on and come for a jaunt before the snow flies.

Village of Light in Tartu (November 29 – January 10)

My husband and I love Tartu. We visit as much as possible and spend many hours wandering about and meeting with friends. There are a couple of events taking place in Tartu that are certainly worth visiting. Get in the Christmas spirit with ice rinks, sleigh rides and the Village of Light.

Christmas Fair (December 4 – 6)

Who likes shopping? I like shopping. This is just one of many Christmas Fairs taking place in December - albeit, the biggest in South Estonia.

If you are on the hunt for gifts or just want to find things for yours-truly, make sure you visit either Culture.ee or Visit Estonia for more information about the craft and cultural fairs all over Estonia. In this time of closing businesses and limited tourism, it is important we support those artisans in the nation. Also make sure if you get out to any of these events, take some photos and share them on social media. We need everyone to prop up our artists during this tough patch.

What is Culture Step?

Culture Step is a program run by the Estonian Institute and offers visits, trips, lectures and discussions for non-natives in Tallinn and Harju county.

The program is aimed at people whose native tongue is not Estonian and who are interested in Estonian culture, nature, history and everyday life.

When registering, the participants aim to collect between 24-27 academic hours of activities that introduce them to Estonia from different aspects – nature, history, day-to-day life and much more. Each participant can freely select the events they wish to attend based on their interests and possibilities.

The events are held in English and Russian as group activities.

