Enterprise Estonia ends international recruitment program

The Work in Estonia €1million program of Enterprise Estonia (EAS) is about to discontinue a pilot measure as part of which support was provided for the recruitment of specialists in foreign countries, as the budget of the measure has been exhausted.

Fifty-seven businesses hired altogether 378 workers from other countries with the support of the program.

The aim of the recruitment grant was to support the recruitment of specialists in information and communication technology, natural and technical sciences in other countries in order to alleviate the shortage of top-level specialists in Estonia, EAS announced on Monday.

In 2018, EAS in collaboration with Mainor and other partners established the International House in Tallinn where foreign specialists and employers can get information about the services offered in Estonia at one place.

Work in Estonia monitors the services offered by it, organizes surveys and makes proposals concerning the improvement of the quality of services. Such services include the process of residence permits, study places, and family doctors, for instance.

In the years 2018-2020, the international recruitment grant has been paid out for the recruitment of 378 foreign specialists to work in Estonia. Starting from March 2019, the size of the grant is €3,000 per specialist. The total size of the budget of the international recruitment measure was approximately €1.1 million.

The 57 businesses that have received the support include Pipedrive, Bolt Technology, Ericsson Eesti, Malwarebytes Estonia, and the Estonian branch of Transferwise Ltd.

The international recruitment grant was introduced as a pilot measure of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications in 2018 to help companies cope with the costs related to recruitment abroad.

