Gallery: Public transport lane on Pirita Road opened on Tuesday

A bus lane was opened on Pirita Road on Tuesday which will allow public transport to travel uninterrupted.

The new 2.1-kilometer-long lane starts near the Song Festival Grounds and runs to the town of Kose. Prior to its opening, the section of road was resurfaced and the surrounding green areas restored. Variable traffic signs and new traffic lights were also installed on the road section.

The bus lane was built by AS TREF Nord and construction work, which started in August, cost €2.56 million.

Editor: Helen Wright

