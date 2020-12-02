news

A government sign at a shopping mall saying
A government sign at a shopping mall saying "Wear a mask!" Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
524 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) - a new record high - were reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Wednesday.

274 cases were recorded in Harju County with 199 in Tallinn. There were 117 in Ida-Viru County and 56 in Tartu. 

There were 15 cases in Viljandi County, 14 in Võru County, 11 in Põlva County and eight in Lääne-Viru County.

Pärnu County had five new cases, Rapla County four, Lääne and Valga counties recorded three each, Hiiu County two, Järva and Jõgeva had one each. There were 10 cases with no information in the Population Register.

In total, 6,439 tests were analyzed which gives a positive share of 8.1 percent.

The infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants for the last 14 days is 355.09.

When asked if the high number was due to a backlog of cases, Health Board spokesperson Eike Kingsepp told ERR News: "We have not had time to analyze yet, but it seems to be part of the usual testing cycle. Lower on weekends and higher during midweek. Also, there were some technical difficulties from the public testing organization side on Monday, so there clearly was some backlog as well.

"But, the situation in Estonia is alarming and unfortunately higher numbers were expected."

The Health Board will give more information later today.

Yesterday, 191 cases were diagnosed and 256 the day before. The previous record high number of tests was 413 on November 25.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

Editor's note: This article was updated to add new cases in each county.

Editor: Helen Wright

