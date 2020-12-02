Second covid testing tent opens at Tartu's Song Festival Grounds

A second coronavirus testing tent opened in the car park of the Tartu Song Festival Grounds on Saturday to help speed up testing times.

Tartu Deputy Mayor Mihkel Lees said it is important that Tartu residents and people sent to Tartu for testing can be served as quickly and safely as possible.

"The city has helped to establish the communications necessary for the operation of the testing tents and has hired an employee from the G4S security company to direct people and help maintain the test queue," said Lees.

Manager of Qvalitas Tõnu Velt said another tent was opened to speed up the testing process in Tartu. 'We have staffed the second tent with additional samplers, which means that people in Tartu can get tested faster and also receive their results faster. In addition, the additional tent enables rapid response and immediate readiness for even greater testing, in the event that a sharp increase in the spread of the virus should arrive in the Tartu area', said Velt.

Only patients with a referral from a family physician are welcome in the testing tent, and a time can be booked after receiving a referral from a family physician on the website koroonatestimine.ee or one can wait for a call from the call centre, during which a time for the next day, at the latest, will be offered.

The tent in the carpark at Tartu's Song Festival Grounds. Source: Tartu City Government.

People arriving by foot at the testing tent will be separated from the line of cars for security reasons and will be invited into the tent or closer to the tent, next to the cars.

The 2+2 distance rule must be kept in mind and it is strictly recommended that you wear a mask. As there may be times at the testing points where not everyone can fit under the shade of the tent while keeping a safe distance, weather-appropriate clothing should be worn.

Samples will be taken by SYNLAB to its laboratory in Tallinn, and people will receive answers within 24-48 hours in the digilugu.ee environment or the new TEST mobile app, which must be downloaded from the testi.me page.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!