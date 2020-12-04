news

Health Board: 470 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Estonia

Coronavirus testing starts at Tallinn Airport.
Coronavirus testing starts at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
470 new coronavirus cases have been discovered in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. A total of 4,720 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

According to the population registry, 225 of the new cases were discovered in Harju County with 159 of them in Tallinn. 130 cases were found in Ida-Viru County with Tartu County continuing its streak of high rates over the last days, adding 46 new cases of COVID-19.

There were a total of 401 cases over the three counties with 69 discovered in the remaining 12 counties.

The rate of positive tests among all tests was 9.9 percent.

More information to follow - ed.

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!"), which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

  • Stay at home if you have fallen ill;
  • Stay at least two meters away from other people;
  • Wear a mask in crowded places;
  • Wash your hands diligently;
  • Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;
  • Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.
  • The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere in which you may come in contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download 'HOIA'

Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

