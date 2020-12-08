news

Health Board: 285 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, three new deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Coronavirus testing in progress.
Coronavirus testing in progress. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A total of 285 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. In total, 4,120 people were tested. Three new deaths were registered.

The figure represents nearly 6.9 percent of the total tested.

Harju County saw the largest number of new cases (171), 124 of whom were located in Tallinn.

Compared to recent weeks, Ida-Viru County saw a fall in the number of cases - 28 cases were indentified. In Tartu, 27 new cases were registered.

For the first time, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants has risen over 400. Currently, the rate is 402.79.

More details to follow.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:14

Children's writer Heljo Mänd dies at 94

11:06

Health Board: 285 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, three new deaths

10:29

PPA finds handful of weekend nighttime venues breaking new COVID-19 rules

09:49

Estonia to face Belgium, Wales in football world cup qualifiers

08:46

Riigikogu green-lights EDF international missions participation for 2021

07.12

Gallery: Imre Sooäär takes up Riigikogu seat after speech heckled

07.12

Coronavirus round-up: November 30 - December 6

07.12

More introduced COVID-19 cases from Russia than any other country

07.12

Government office releases formula to help stores stick to COVID-19 rules

07.12

State chooses battles carefully in combatting misinformation

07.12

Former mayor: English language threatens both Estonian and Russian futures

07.12

Ministry of Defense is looking for two new vice-chancellors

07.12

Rapla County Rail Baltica procurement rounds underway in early 2021

07.12

Health Board doctor: Intensive care wards full by year-end

07.12

'Protection money' bill to go to vote unamended

07.12

Vormsi woman killed by drunk driver

07.12

Health Board: 248 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours Updated

07.12

Latvia to rescue at European Council as Estonian leadership in quarantine

07.12

Culture recommendations: December 7-14

07.12

Watch and listen to all 2021 Eesti Laul entries.

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: