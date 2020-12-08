Health Board: 285 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, three new deaths

A total of 285 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. In total, 4,120 people were tested. Three new deaths were registered.

The figure represents nearly 6.9 percent of the total tested.

Harju County saw the largest number of new cases (171), 124 of whom were located in Tallinn.

Compared to recent weeks, Ida-Viru County saw a fall in the number of cases - 28 cases were indentified. In Tartu, 27 new cases were registered.

For the first time, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants has risen over 400. Currently, the rate is 402.79.

More details to follow.

