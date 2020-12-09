Health Board: 547 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

A total of 547 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says.

No deaths were reported overnight.

Over half the cases came in Harju County, the most populous region of Estonia, where there were 283 instances, 221 of these in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County, which has the highest per capita COVID-19 rate of any of Estonia's 15 counties, posted 125 new cases, while Tartu County saw 52.

A total of 5,699 primary coronavirus tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, the board says, meaning a 9.6 percent positive rate.

Estonia's new 14-day average infection rate per 100,000 people now stands at 414.98.

The highest number of single cases recorded in a single day during the pandemic so far was Saturday, where 561 new cases were reported.

More details to follow

