"Undergods" art director Elo Soode nominated for UK film award

Estonian art director Elo Soode has been nominated for the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) with her science fiction movie "Alljumalad" ("Undergods") sharing the nomination with the art director Marketa Kornikova.

Soode is nominated for the Best Production Design Award. "Undergods" was created in cooperation with the UK, Belgium, Estonia, Serbia and Sweden and it first premiered at the end of November at the Black Night's Film Festival.

"This nomination is a great acknowledgment to the movie and Elo. The concept artist often has a key role in forming a movie. She visualizes the ideas of the artist and cameraman with the director before the filming starts and based on her detailed designs, the shooting environment was chosen," Estonian side co-producer Katrin Kissa from the Homeless Bob Production company said.

Kissa noted that it is difficult to overestimate Soode's role in the movie. "A great part of the urban landscapes, which made it to the screen with the help of computer animation are created by her. She designed several landscaped based on Estonia and so it is possible to see Lasnamägi and the Kreenholmifactor in Narva."

In addition to Soode, Estonian make-up artist Kaire Hendrikson also played an important role in the creation of "Undergods" and actress Katariina Unt also features in the film.

"Undergods" is a Spanish movie directed by Chino Moya, which was filmed in Serbia and Estonia. The director has described the movie as an uninterrupted trip through humane weaknesses and predetermined misfortune.

The actors starring in the movie are Hungarian Geza Röhrig, Jan Bijvoet and Ned Dennehy known from "Peaky Blinders", Michael Gould who performed in the blockbuster "Rogue One: A Stars Wars Story" and others.

Elo Soode is an art director and concept artist. She graduated from the Scenography Department of the Estonian Academy of Arts in 2008 and from the National Film and Television School (NFTS) in 2014 as a film artist. Soode's previous works include the feature films "Paddington 2" (2017), "Häving" (2018) and the TV series "Chernobyl" (2019) and "Suur" (2020).

BIFA is a film award given since 1998 to recognize independently funded British films and filmmakers. In 2021, the awards will be presented on February 21.

"Undegods" will be released in Estonian cinemas in April 2021.

