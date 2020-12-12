Health Board: 357 new coronavirus cases diagnosed in last 24 hours

357 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Saturday citing preliminary data.

In total, 3,487 tests were analyzed which is a positive share of 10.2 percent.

The 14-day infection rate is 428.45 per 100,000 inhabitants. Yesterday, it was 424.24 and there were 358 new cases.

Editor's note: This article will be updated later today.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!