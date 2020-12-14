Health Board: 331 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Estonia, five deaths

331 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Five deaths were also recorded.

A total of 3,985 tests were analyzed over the last 24 hours, making the rate of positive tests among all tests was 8.3 percent.

According to the population registry, 188 of the new cases were discovered in Harju County with 152 of them in Tallinn. 62 cases were found in Ida-Viru County with 19 new cases diagnosed in Tartu County.

17 cases went to Võru County, 11 to Pärnu County and eight to Jõgeva County. There were five cases diagnosed among people registered to live in Rapla County and three in Saare County.

Two cases each were found in Viljandi, Põlva, Valga and Järva counties. The remaining case went to Lääne-Viru County.

Nine cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons being foreigners.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 457.72, the Health Board says.

Five people lost their lives since Sunday morning. A total of 154 people have died from causes relating to the novel coronavirus.

303 people receiving treatment in hospital, 28 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 303 people are receiving treatment in hospital with eight under assisted breathing. There are 28 patients in intensive care.

A total of 3,985 coronavirus tests were analyzed over the past 24 hours, with 331 returning positive and 3,654 negative – a positive rate of 8.3 percent. There have been 548,666 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 18,385 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

11,121 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 2,603 (23.4 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 8,518 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were five deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 154 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 457.72 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For additional data, also visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!"), which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere in which you may come in contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!