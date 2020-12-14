Lithuania introduces lockdown to stop coronavirus

A forthcoming lockdown was announced in Lithuania on Sunday which will limit people's movements and attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus which has rapidly increased in recent weeks.

LRT reported that from Wednesday, December 16 non-essential movement will be restricted, contacts between more than one household will be forbidden and non-food shops will be closed.

LRT wrote this is the first time the government has created restrictions limiting people's movement and interactions between households. Police are planning to set up roadblocks.

The restrictions on movement will last until January 3 and all other measures are in place until January 31.

On Monday, Lithuania confirmed 1,919 new cases of coronavirus, which made up almost a half of the 4,483 samples tested over the past 24 hours, and 10 people died.

The country's total death toll is 825. Another 403 coronavirus-infected patients have died of other causes.

Lithuania's total number of infections has risen to 95,021. Approximately, 54,836 people are still ill and 38,957 have recovered.

