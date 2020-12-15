Minister of Education in self-isolation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Jaak Aab.
Jaak Aab. Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
Minister of Education Jaak Aab (Center) is quarantining after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus, the Ministry of Education and Research said on Tuesday.

Aab will take a test as soon as possible and remain in quarantine for at least seven days. His meetings scheduled for this week will take place virtually.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and President Kersti Kaljulaid have had to undergo quarantine in the past.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

