Tallinn's New Year's Eve fireworks to take place in six districts

A big celebration will not be held on Tallinn's Freedom Square on New Year's Eve this year to avoid large crowds gathering. Instead, a firework show will be held in most districts of the city.

All districts will have their own fireworks display except Nõmme and Kristiine, said Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart.

Kõlvart called on the people of Tallinn not to organize fireworks displays in private as they also scare animals. "We're trying to protect each other and our smaller friends," he said.

The City Center's (Kesklinn) display will be held near Russalka and last for just oer seven minutes. But people are advised not to gather in a group close to the display and to watch from different places.

"As they can be observed practically from the heart of the city to Pirita, people do not have to gather in a small area. The chosen place is safe in many ways," said Monika Haukanõmm, City Center elder.

