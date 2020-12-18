First influenza case of winter season registered in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Medications for influenza.
Medications for influenza. Source: Pixabay
This week, the first type B influenza case was registered in Estonia. In the European Union as a whole, however, the intensity of influenza remains low and only a few cases have been recorded.

Last week, 3,871 people turned to doctors for acute respiratory viral infections, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said.

The highest number of registered visits is in Tallinn, Tartu County and Ida-Viru County, but none in Hiiumaa.

A week earlier, 4,355 people turned to doctors. In Estonia, rhinovirus is mainly spreading, which symptoms are sneezing, runny nose, painful throat, cough and fever in some cases.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

