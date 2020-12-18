From the casino to the tax and customs board: New director revealed ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Madis Jääger, who has previously managed the listed company Olympic Entertainment Group and worked as an auditor, will start working as the Director-General of the Tax and Customs Board on January 4.

Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) said Jääger was the most suitable person for the position because of his background as an auditor and financial manager.

"In the coming years, the development of simple and convenient public services must be continued in order to make paying taxes as convenient and simple as possible for the taxpayer. At the same time, effective supervision must be in place," Helme said.

Jääger said that he has formulated three big goals for himself when taking up the new position: "It is important to raise the Estonian people's understanding of the need to pay taxes and thereby increase everyone's willingness to pay taxes."

In 2010-2018, Jääger managed the listed company Olympic Entertainment Group. From 2001 to 2010, he worked at the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, he is also a statutory auditor and a member of the Board of Auditors. Jääger has a bachelor's degree cum laude in international business management from the Estonian Business School and a master's degree in economics from the University of Tartu.

The secretary of state announced a public competition for the director-general of the Tax and Customs Board in September. A total of 14 applications were received for the competition.

The director-general is appointed by the Minister of Finance for a term of five years.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

