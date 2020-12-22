Health Board: 567 new cases of coronavirus, five deaths

567 new cases of coronavirus and five deaths were reported in the last day, the Health Board said on Tuesday. The positive rate was 10 percent.

Data from the population register shows 362 cases were in Harju County and 277 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 97 in Ida-Viru County, 28 in Tartu County, 19 in Rapla County, 13 in Lääne-Viru County, 11 in Viljandi County, 10 in Pärnu County, six in Lääne County, four in Põlva County and three in Valga County. Jõgeva and Saare counties reported one new case each and 12 cases had no information in the population register.

The 14-day infection rate is now 537.18 per 100,000.

As of Tuesday morning, 362 people are being treated in hospital.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

