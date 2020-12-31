2,647 people passed Estonian state language exams in 2020

2,647 passed the Estonian state language exam in 2020 and 693 people passed the citizenship exam, data from the Education and Youth Authority shows.

Auli Udde, head of the tests and surveys bureau at the Education and Youth Authority, said the amount of people who took the language proficiency exams at A2, B1, B2 and C1 levels this year was a little smaller than in 2019.

"The emergency situation in spring definitely played a role, as a result of which many examinations were postponed and group consultations called off," Udde said, adding the numbers of those taking the citizenship exam were not affected by the emergency situation.

"The number of those who participated was even bigger by about ten than last year, and the share of people who take the exam with a positive result has not changed," she said.

Language proficiency examinations in Estonia are meant for those who need to prove their proficiency in the official language to qualify for a job or who wish to become citizens of Estonia. To apply for citizenship a person must have passed the B1 level exam.

Under normal circumstances examinations are held once per quarter in Tallinn, Tartu, Narva, Jõhvi, and less regularly in Pärnu and Helsinki.

In 2020, the A2 exam was passed by 72.92 percent of the people who took part, 62.36 percent passed B1, 51.1 percent passed B2 and 38.37 percent who took the C1 exam passed - an increase from 26.16 percent in 2019.

The examination on the knowledge of the Constitution of the Republic of Estonia and the Citizenship Act is held 12 times a year in Tallinn, Tartu, Narva and Jõhvi, and two times a year in Pärnu, Rakvere and Valga. During 2020, altogether 1,014 people registered for the examination on the knowledge of the Constitution of the Republic of Estonia and the Citizenship Act, of whom 836 people participated in the exam. Of the latter, 693, or 82.89 percent, passed the exam with a positive result.

