2,647 people passed Estonian state language exams in 2020 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian language state exam.
Estonian language state exam. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

2,647 passed the Estonian state language exam in 2020 and 693 people passed the citizenship exam, data from the Education and Youth Authority shows.

Auli Udde, head of the tests and surveys bureau at the Education and Youth Authority, said the amount of people who took the language proficiency exams at A2, B1, B2 and C1 levels this year was a little smaller than in 2019.

"The emergency situation in spring definitely played a role, as a result of which many examinations were postponed and group consultations called off," Udde said, adding the numbers of those taking the citizenship exam were not affected by the emergency situation.

"The number of those who participated was even bigger by about ten than last year, and the share of people who take the exam with a positive result has not changed," she said. 

Language proficiency examinations in Estonia are meant for those who need to prove their proficiency in the official language to qualify for a job or who wish to become citizens of Estonia. To apply for citizenship a person must have passed the B1 level exam.

Under normal circumstances examinations are held once per quarter in Tallinn, Tartu, Narva, Jõhvi, and less regularly in Pärnu and Helsinki.

In 2020, the A2 exam was passed by 72.92 percent of the people who took part, 62.36 percent passed B1, 51.1 percent passed B2 and 38.37 percent who took the C1 exam passed - an increase from 26.16 percent in 2019.

The examination on the knowledge of the Constitution of the Republic of Estonia and the Citizenship Act is held 12 times a year in Tallinn, Tartu, Narva and Jõhvi, and two times a year in Pärnu, Rakvere and Valga. During 2020, altogether 1,014 people registered for the examination on the knowledge of the Constitution of the Republic of Estonia and the Citizenship Act, of whom 836 people participated in the exam. Of the latter, 693, or 82.89 percent, passed the exam with a positive result. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:13

ERR News looks back at 2020 in Estonia

13:12

ERR News schedule over the New Year holiday

12:50

India to open embassy in Estonia

12:26

Well-known diplomats leave Isamaa party

12:15

Government approves new COVID-19 business support package

11:55

Government approves COVID-19 testing rules for arrivals from United Kingdom

11:07

Health Board: 738 new coronavirus cases, three deaths, in past 24 hours

10:58

Constitution centennial marked by new English translation

10:55

Study: Movement between Estonian counties rose during Christmas week

10:28

AK: Opposition amendment tactic may postpone marriage referendum to summer

09:58

Statistics: November retail trade performance stronger than previous year

09:24

More than 700 people received Estonian citizenship in 2020

09:01

Weather: 2020 goes out cloudy, around zero degrees

08:25

2,647 people passed Estonian state language exams in 2020

30.12

Gallery: Katri Raik elected Narva mayor

30.12

Minister: Harsher COVID-19 restrictions would provoke backlash

30.12

Opposition parties table over 9,000 amendments to marriage referendum bill Updated

30.12

Health Board director: Coronavirus infection rate is increasing

30.12

KredEx launches Soviet-era apartment block refurbishment scheme

30.12

Government to decide Wednesday on Harju, Ida-Viru business support measure

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: