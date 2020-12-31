Health Board: 738 new coronavirus cases, three deaths, in past 24 hours

A total of 738 new coronavirus cases have been identified in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Three people who had COVID-19 have died during that time.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 people is 600.79.

The largest proportion of the new cases, 425, came in Harju County, one of the worst affected regions of the country, with 330 of these cases appearing in Tallinn.

All 15 of Estonia's counties reported new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Another heavily-affected region, Ida-Viru County, clocked up 118 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the board says, while Tartu County saw 42 new cases and Pärnu County 39 cases.

Of the rest of the country, Lääne-Viru County saw 25 new cases, Võru County 13, Viljandi County 12 cases and Rapla County 11. Single-figures were posted for Järva County (nine), Hiiumaa (eight), Saaremaa and Valga County (seven each), Lääne County (six) and Jõgeva and Põlva counties (two each).

Additionally, 12 of the new cases reported Thursday morning came in individuals who had no address associated with them in the population register, the Health Board says.

A total of 5,753 coronavirus tests were analyzed in Estonia in the past 24 hours, with 738 or 12.8 percent of the total, returning positive.

The share of positive test results over the past 14 days is 11.8 percent, the board says.

A total of 393 people are hospitalized due to the virus, as of Thursday.

1,907 people have so far received coronavirus vaccines, the Health Board says.

Three people with coronavirus died over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of deaths related to COVID-19 in Estonia to 229.

A total of 7,984 active coronavirus cases have been reported at present in Estonia.

More detailed information is available on the koroonakaart site here.

