Health Board: 738 new coronavirus cases, three deaths, in past 24 hours ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Doctors were the first to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in Tallinn on December 27.
Doctors were the first to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in Tallinn on December 27. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A total of 738 new coronavirus cases have been identified in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Three people who had COVID-19 have died during that time.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 people is 600.79.

The largest proportion of the new cases, 425, came in Harju County, one of the worst affected regions of the country, with 330 of these cases appearing in Tallinn.

All 15 of Estonia's counties reported new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Another heavily-affected region, Ida-Viru County, clocked up 118 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the board says, while Tartu County saw 42 new cases and Pärnu County 39 cases.

Of the rest of the country, Lääne-Viru County saw 25 new cases, Võru County 13, Viljandi County 12 cases and Rapla County 11. Single-figures were posted for Järva County (nine), Hiiumaa (eight), Saaremaa and Valga County (seven each), Lääne County (six) and Jõgeva and Põlva counties (two each).

Additionally, 12 of the new cases reported Thursday morning came in individuals who had no address associated with them in the population register, the Health Board says.

A total of 5,753 coronavirus tests were analyzed in Estonia in the past 24 hours, with 738 or 12.8 percent of the total, returning positive.

The share of positive test results over the past 14 days is 11.8 percent, the board says.

A total of 393 people are hospitalized due to the virus, as of Thursday.

1,907 people have so far received coronavirus vaccines, the Health Board says.

Three people with coronavirus died over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of deaths related to COVID-19 in Estonia to 229.

A total of 7,984 active coronavirus cases have been reported at present in Estonia.

More detailed information is available on the koroonakaart site here.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:13

ERR News looks back at 2020 in Estonia

13:12

ERR News schedule over the New Year holiday

12:50

India to open embassy in Estonia

12:26

Well-known diplomats leave Isamaa party

12:15

Government approves new COVID-19 business support package

11:55

Government approves COVID-19 testing rules for arrivals from United Kingdom

11:07

Health Board: 738 new coronavirus cases, three deaths, in past 24 hours

10:58

Constitution centennial marked by new English translation

10:55

Study: Movement between Estonian counties rose during Christmas week

10:28

AK: Opposition amendment tactic may postpone marriage referendum to summer

09:58

Statistics: November retail trade performance stronger than previous year

09:24

More than 700 people received Estonian citizenship in 2020

09:01

Weather: 2020 goes out cloudy, around zero degrees

08:25

2,647 people passed Estonian state language exams in 2020

30.12

Gallery: Katri Raik elected Narva mayor

30.12

Minister: Harsher COVID-19 restrictions would provoke backlash

30.12

Opposition parties table over 9,000 amendments to marriage referendum bill Updated

30.12

Health Board director: Coronavirus infection rate is increasing

30.12

KredEx launches Soviet-era apartment block refurbishment scheme

30.12

Government to decide Wednesday on Harju, Ida-Viru business support measure

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: