Tallinn Airport passenger numbers fall to 2003 level

Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn Airport. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Last year, 863,585 passengers passed through Tallinn Airport which was only 26 percent of the number of passengers in 2019. The last time passenger volumes were so low was in 2003.

Almost half of the total number of passengers passed through the airport in January and February.  

In December, 30,151 passengers used Tallinn Airport, which was 13 percent of the number of passengers in December of the previous year. The number of passengers increased slightly before Christmas, the average plane load factor was 35 percent.

Commercial manager of Tallinn Airport Eero Pärgmäe said in the middle of December, due to the abolition of flight restrictions, airlines started preparing flight plans increasing airline companies' confidence. 

As passenger flights represent only one part of all flight operations, the number of flights has decreased less than the number of passengers. In total, almost 23,000 flight operations took place in 2020, which is 48 percent of the 2019 level.

Editor: Helen Wright

