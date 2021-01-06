Harju County's hobby athletes go to other counties' sports clubs

The strict coronavirus restrictions in Harju County have forced hobby athletes to drive over the border of the county to visit the sports clubs. When in Harju and Ida-Viru counties, sports clubs are only open for top athletes, other counties are welcoming everybody.

For the sports clubs near the border of Harju County, the 50 percent occupancy requirement is an issue, not a low number of those interested. Tapa municipality's sports club's director Priit Hundi said that Tapa may be a little too far but people from Harju County are very interested in the sports club in Jäneda.

"After the restrictions were established in Harju County, the interest grew - people probably started asking on the border of Harju Country and near it how's the situation in Jäneda. For a couple of days, people were calling us, but now it's quieter. Whether there wasn't interest or they're already using this opportunity in Tapa or Tammsalu," Hundi explained.

Silja who's living in Tallinn, drives across the county's border five times a week.

"Last week and this week, I drove to Rapla County once, to Paide in the center of Estonia twice and now I found Märjamaa," Silja said.

She said that there is plenty of room in the gyms and following the requirements is not difficult. She's not afraid of getting infected: "Honestly, I'm not worried. I am more worried that I get my workouts done because I have a competition coming up."

Adviser to the Epidemic Control Department at the Health Board Irina Dontšenko said that the virus is spreading from the north to the south. Especially in areas close to Ida-Viru County, the danger of an increased infection rate is growing. Even though Dontšenko admits that the risk of infection is not very high in empty gyms, she still doesn't think going to other counties for training is not a good idea.

"It will definitely increase the risk of infection, especially for other counties. If people from Harju County go out, then they are probable carriers of the virus. If they're healthy, it is not very likely, but in some cases when a person is not aware he's ill and around a tenth of the people don't have symptoms with corona, then it creates a chance for a spread of the virus," Dontšenko said.

The Minister of Culture, Tõnis Lukas, doesn't recommend the sports clubs to promote people from Harju County coming there. Lukas emphasizes that people should do sports outside but admits that it's not dangerous to go to other counties for a training session.

"There are fields where it is not possible to train outdoors, and if the people of Tallinn and Ida-Virumaa and the people of Harju County find an opportunity in other bases, it is very welcome. "Everyone who goes to other counties should take into account that people elsewhere also want to live safely, and therefore all security requirements must be carefully complied with," the Minister of Culture said.

