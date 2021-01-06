Movie 'O2' saw over 75,000 cinema visits despite pandemic ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

"O2" Source: Karl Anders Vaikla
Regardless of the restrictions deriving from the coronavirus, and subsequent low cinema visitor numbers, screenings of Margus Paju's movie "O2" garnered over 75,000 thousand visits by the end of 2020. This makes it the third most-watched movie of 2020 in Estonia.

"Talve" based on one of the most famous Estonian novels and made in cooperation with Taska Films, Kassikuld and Apollo Film Productions, was the most watched movie of 2020 (150,000 viewers) followed by the cartoon "Sipsik" (over 100,000 viewers) and "O2".

"When the coronavirus arrived in Estonia in spring and the cinemas were closed, the screeing periods for several movies was very short, and distributing to cinemas in autumn under the darkening clouds, was very risky," producer of "O2", Kristjan Taska, said.

The director of "O2", made in cooperation with Estonia, Finland, Latvia and Lithuania, is Margus Paju ("Supilinna salaselts"), and screenwriters are Tiit Aleksejev, Eriikka Etholen-Paju, Tom Abrams and Olle Mirme. The cinematographer is Meelis Veeremets, art director Jaagup Roomet, costume designer Kristina Lõuk, and the musical score composers are Rihards Zalupe and Eriks Ešenvalds.

The film features actors Priit Võigemast, Elmo Nüganen, Rein Oja, Doris Tislar, Pääru Oja, Tambet Tuisk, Indrek Ojari, Hele Kõrve, Alo Kõrve, Johan Kristjan Aimla, Agnese Cīrulele and Kaspars Znotiņš, from Latvia, Sampo Sarkola (Finland) and many other Finnish actors, ERR's Culture portal reports.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

