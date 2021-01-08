Marta and Marten most popular babies names in Tartu ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Baby
Baby Source: Terri Cnudde / Pixabay
Last year, Marta and Marten were the most popular registered names for babies by the Tartu City Government.

In total, 1,125 babies were registered, 564 girls and 528 boys. 

The most popular names for girls were Marta, Saara, Eliise and Emma and for boys, Marten and Rasmus were the most registered, followed by Hugo, Karl and Robin.

551 marriages were registered and 215 divorces. 218 people changed their names. 

Editor: Helen Wright

