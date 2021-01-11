Gallery: New SDE politician takes oath in Riigikogu

Social Democratic (SDE) MP Eduard Odinets took his oath in the Riigkogu on Monday, replacing Katri Raik who has become mayor of Narva, during the first spring sitting of the Riigkogu on Monday.

Odinets has been a member of Kohtla-Järve council in Ida-Viru County for almost 25 years and he was first elected in 1996, when he was 20 years old.

He has been a spokesman for the opposition on Kohtla-Järve City Council for many years. In the 2017 local elections, he won the most votes becoming the city's most popular politician.

Odinets resigned from the SDE in 2009, after being a member for more than a decade, but remained a supporting member and ran on the SDE lists at elections. Last week, he rejoined the party.

The Riigikogu also started its spring session after the winter break.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!