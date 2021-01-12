The Public Prosecutor's Office said it suspects five people and the Center Party of criminal involvement in the Porto Franco case. Among the five people Secretary General of the Center Party Mihhail Korb, adviser to the Minister of Finance Kersti Kracht and businessman Hillar Teder.

State Prosecutor Taavi Pern said at a press conference on Tuesday the Center Party is suspected of trading in influence (also known as influence peddling). Four persons have been detained for the purpose of preliminary proceedings.

Earlier on Tuesday it was announced that members of the Internal Security Service (ISS) are investigating the offices of state credit agency KredEx, in connection with the Porto Franco real estate development in Tallinn. Porto Franco received state aid to the tune of €39 million last year.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said the Center Party is also the subject of the investigations.

Ratas told Vikkerraadio broadcast "Stuudios on peaminister" Tuesday that he was aware of the ISS' activities, directed by the prosecutor's office, adding that he could not elaborate on the search or its rationale, though he did note that the Center Party is under suspicion in a criminal investigation, or on the brink of becoming so.

Ratas said: "I have asked if there is any suspicion today about me as the party's chairman, and the prime minister. Both the prosecutor's office and the ISS have confirmed that no, I am not. But the truth is that these procedural steps are also being done in connection with certain members of the Center Party."

The party's secretary general Mihhail Korb is also the subject of the ISS investigation, Ratas said.

In response to a question whether the investigation into Porto Franco was in any way related to businessman Hillar Teder's €60,000 donation to the Center Party, which was made in support of WRC Rally Estonia, Ratas said: "I do not say these are volatile connections. Today's procedure has begun on behalf of the public. I don't think these are volatile links. The allegations are very serious. "

Porto Franco, which, when completed, will combine residential, office and retail space and is located in the harbor district of central Tallinn, is majority-owned by Rauno Teder, Hillar Teder's son.

Hillar Teder donated €60,000 to the Center Party in the third quarter last year. Teder also donated €60,000 in the fourth quarter of last year.

Prosecutor's office have not said yet which KredEx areas under investigation

The prosecutor's office has not yet said which areas of KredEx are under investigation nor whether there are any criminal suspects.

Ratas added that Porto Franco is a development of national importance, which is an added reason for ISS' involvement, he said.

The €39-million loan, issued last July, hit criticism since loans of that nature were intended for businesses which were demonstrably hit by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Since Porto Franco is an ongoing development and is not completed, critics said that this was harder to argue than in the case of functioning businesses which received large loans, such as ferry line Tallink.

Private property developers have also reportedly complained to the European Commission about the issue.

State prosecutor Taavi Pern and Harrys Puusepp of the ISS are due to give a press conference at 4 p.m. on Tuesday to comment further on the investigation.

The Porto Franco KredEx loan will be granted by the state in installments of between €5 million and €15 million, and is secured on the mortgage on the Porto Franco real estate site, ERR reports.

This article was updated to include Jüri Ratas' comments that the Center Party was under investigation, and on the links between Hillar Teder, Rauno Teder and the Center Party.

