UK to require arrivals from Estonia to test COVID-19-negative ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Flags of the U.K and Estonia.
Flags of the U.K and Estonia. Source: Ministry of Defense.
News

Arrivals from Estonia to England will have to pass negative on a coronavirus test and provide proof of their result from Friday morning, that country's foreign office says.

The development mirrors a requirement put in place by Estonia's foreign ministry at the end of 2020 following reports of a particularly potent strain of the virus spreading in the U.K., which requires arrivals from that country to return negative on a coronavirus test within 72 hours of arrival, as well as quarantine for 14 days rather than the usual 10 applied to travelers from most other states.

The new U.K. regulations, which cover all international arrivals to England – other countries making up the U.K. have their own regulations – enter force at 4 a.m. U.K. time (6 a.m. in Estonia) on Friday, January 15.

International arrivals must take a test no earlier than 72 hours (three days) before arrival, regardless of their means of transport, and provide evidence of their negative test.

Failure to do so can result in an on-the-spot fine of at least £500 (approximately €560) for travelers, as well as fines for operators transporting non-compliant passengers.

Children under 11 are exempt from the regulations, as well as a few key workers involved in freight transport and other vital services.

Estonia is not on the list of travel corridor states who may be exempt for self-quarantining on arrival in the U.K., meaning arrivals from Estonia will have to self-quarantine for that period of time, and will also be required both to fill in a passenger locator form and adhere to national lockdown restrictions.

The move has been issued in response to new strains of COVID-19 identified in Denmark, South Africa and elsewhere, U.K. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

The U.K. has introduced a new national lockdown, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week.

Those who test negative can apply to reduce their self-isolation period from 10 to five days via the U.K. government's Test to Release scheme.

More information is available here and here.

The Estonian government opted to issue a total flight ban to and from the U.K. in the second half of December, though this has been lifted.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:22

Ratas: Center, EKRE, Isamaa coalition is over

19:04

EKRE leader: We'll probably be in opposition

18:47

Q&A: Estonia's government has resigned – what happens next?

18:17

Global Estonian Report: January 13-20

17:06

UK to require arrivals from Estonia to test COVID-19-negative

16:37

First Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Estonia

15:53

Reps: In Center's interest to form coalition with Reform and Isamaa Updated

15:20

Health Board: Restrictions in Harju, Ida-Viru counties had positive effect

15:07

Political analyst: We could see a repeat of 2019

15:04

Tallinn Mayor: City government not culpable in Porto Franco case

14:35

EBRD withdraws Porto Franco €63-million loan Updated

14:27

Coronavirus vaccinations progressing on Saaremaa

14:26

Health Board: 855 new cases of coronavirus, nine deaths Updated

13:55

Prosecution to move for arrest of Teder and Kracht

13:40

Kaja Kallas: I see no way to form a government with EKRE

13:35

Political mathematics: Four new possible coalitions

13:12

Reps: Ratas would not be PM were recent partners to form new coalition

13:07

Norstat survey: Party ratings stable since start of the year

12:36

Helme considers the same coalition continuing a possibility

12:24

President to ask Reform leader Kaja Kallas to form new coalition Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: