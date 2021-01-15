Jõgeva registers new cold temperature record for this winter

A new cold temperature record for this winter, -21.8 degrees Celsius, was registered at the weather station of the regional capital Jõgeva in eastern Estonia on Friday.

According to the weather service forecast, the following nights will be even colder and so the record is likely to be beaten.

The weather service recorded this year's cold temperature record in Jõgeva between 9 and 10 a.m.

The lowest air temperature ever recorded in Estonia is -43.5 degrees Celsius, measured at the weather station of Jõgeva on January 17, 1940.

