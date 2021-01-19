439 people have received second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

More than 400 people have received a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Estonia, the Health Board said on Tuesday. For the vaccine to offer immunity, two doses 21 days apart need to be administered.

25-year-old resident doctor Jelena Rozinko, who received the first vaccine dose in Estonia at the end of December, received her second dose on Monday.

Speaking at Ida-Viru Central Hospital, she told ERR hospital staff are quietly getting used to administering the vaccine.

"At first there was a problem because people were afraid of it. But when we started talking to nurses and caregivers and explaining how the injection works, [and] many still went for vaccinations. Almost all the doctors have received their injections," said Rozinko.

As of Tuesday, 19,315 people have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the 1,300 employees of Ida-Viru Central Hospital, 400 have received the first dose of vaccine. Toomas Kariis, the chief physician of the Central Hospital, said no serious side effects have occurred in those who have been vaccinated.

