At 12.30 p.m. Thursday, ERR News will be carrying a live-link to the Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) virtual development conference, where the future of education, TalTech's role in Estonia and the world, the contribution of science and universities solving global challenges will be discussed on various panels.

To name but a few participants, the speakers are scheduled to include TalTech's researchers, students and prominent people in Estonia and beyond. For example, the Head of TalTech's Open University Hanno Tomberg, Senior Vice President of TU Munich Gerhard Müller, European Commission's Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson and TalTech's expert of health technologies Margus Viigimaa, will all be covering topics.

The conference is to be divided into five discussion panels:

1 p.m. - Models of the universities of the future discussing the meaning of digital revolution in education and distance learning and the better understanding of information technology
2 p.m. - Climate neutrality and the university's role in it discussing connecting a global problem to a global opportunity and developing new habits
3 p.m. - Healthy living – health technologies and food discussing how will we eat in the future and after a pandemic.
4 p.m. - The university's role in companies becoming more high-tech discussing technology companies being the future of the Estonian economy.
5 p.m. - The university's role in global challenges discussing science's position in the economy and the government in the future and the voices of researchers being heard.

The event is hosted by ERR journalist Johannes Tralla, and in between the panel discussions, conductor Kristjan Järvi and singer and Estonia's 2019 Eurovision entrant Elina Nechayeva are to entertain viewers.

The conference can be seen live on the ERR News site on January 21 from 12.30 p.m. by clicking the video link up top.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

