WRC Monte Carlo: Tänak comes in third after seven stages ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
{{1611295620000 | amCalendar}}
Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja (Hyundai).
Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja (Hyundai). Source: Hyundai Motorsport
News

The World Rally Championship (WRC) season began on Thursday with a round in Monte Carlo. Estonian pair Ott Tänak/Martin Järveoja (Hyundai) took both of the stages on the opening day, but has dropped down to third (+25.3 seconds) after the first seven stages of the rally event.

Seven-time world champ Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) hit the road well on Friday, jumping from his fifth place after Thursday to first after five stages. A burst tire in the sixth stage pushed Ogier back to third but the Frenchman was able make up for lost time, closing the final stage of Friday with a dominant win, vaulting Tänak to take hold of second place again.

Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) finished first after Friday's stages were finished due to a crash by Pierre-Louis Loubet (Hyundai). Evans is ahead of Ogier by 7.4 seconds and the top two are followed by Estonian Ott Tänak, who is 25.3 seconds back from first place overall.

After a fast start by the Estonian on Thursday, he has slowed down considerably while visibility becoming hindering the drivers on the Monte Carlo roads. "No issues. I had no visibility and the screen was completely misted, but otherwise okay," he said after the seventh stage on Friday.

Overall standings of WRC Monte Carlo after seven stages. Source: EWRC-results.com

He added: "I cannot say I am not trying, I am. There are moments in some places that we cannot expect. This proves that you never know what can happen. You can never be 100 percent certain. In places, the conditions are consistent, but then traction changes again and these places are hard to understand."

There was a turn on the fifth stage, where Tänak nearly went out. "It was not a small moment at all, I did not enjoy it! When entering the turn, I saw out of my side window, that is not how you drive on asphalt," Tänak said.

The opening round of the WRC season will continue after a service break shorter than usual, as coronavirus restrictions in France regulate that the drivers must be back in their hotel rooms by 6 p.m. local time. The rally will continue at 1.17 p.m. Estonian time.

Thursday, January 21

Tänak started the season well, coming in fastest in the two stages to begin WRC Monte Carlo, beating Rovanperä by 3 and 0.3 seconds, respectively. Elfyn Evans (Toyota) is third, behind by 8.5 seconds, followed by Tänak's Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville (+16.0 seconds).

The opening day of the season did not end well for M-Sport's team, as Finnish driver Teemu Suninen finished his solid opening day with a huge crash and is out of the rally. Ogier was in a struggle with his car's brakes and begins the second day behind Tänak by 16.9 seconds.

WRC Monte Carlo's standings after the first day. Source: EWRC-results.com

Tänak also gave a few comments to WRC's live coverage: "It seemed like Monte Carlo was off to a good start - I have never started in daylight here before and conditions seemed stable."

"In the end, the first stage was not very bad, but the second, with its muddy sections, was very demanding and offered many surprises. In general, the car was much more stable than last year and the feedback from the machine was better. The new Pirelli tires have good traction in wet conditions, but if the tire ends up on mud or gravel, it is a different story. It is something we have to learn and experience. The most difficult part of the rally is still to come, we must continue," the 2019 world champion noted.

Remaining schedule for WRC Monte Carlo:

Friday, January 22:

SS3 Aspremont - La Batie-des-Fonts 1 (19,61 km) 7.10 a.m.
SS4 Chalancon - Gumiane 1 (21,62 km) 8.28 a.m.
SS5 Montauban-sur-l'Ouveze - Villebois-les-Pins 1 (22,24 km) 10.01 a.m.
Service break
SS6 Aspremont - La Batie-des-Fonts 2 (19,61 km) 1.17 p.m.
SS7 Chalancon - Gumiane 2 (21,62 km) 2.38 p.m.

Saturday, January 23:

SS9 La Breole - Selonnet 1 (18,31 km) 7.30 a.m.
SS10 Saint-Clement - Freissinieres (20,48 km) 9.18 a.m.
Service break
SS11 La Breole - Selonnet 2 (18,31 km) 1.08 p.m.

Sunday, January 24:

SS12 Puget-Theniers - La Penne 1 (12,93 km) 9.30 a.m.
SS13 Brianconnet - Entrevaux 1 (14,31 km) 11.08 a.m.
SS14 Puget-Theniers - La Penne 2 (12,93 km) 11.45 a.m.
SS15 Brianconnet - Entrevaux 2 (punktikatse, 14,31 km) 1.18 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

watch live

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:10

Wastewater analysis shows COVID-19 level stable since start of year

16:58

EDF personnel get ice hole escape drills practice in

16:31

Study: Most ticks carry disease, Tartu County most dangerous

15:37

WRC Monte Carlo: Tänak comes in third after seven stages Updated

15:33

Coronavirus map: Estonia's rate stabilizes, Portugal highest in Europe

15:07

Ida-Viru County in need of boost, ICT sector in transition process

14:40

Kadri-Ann Lass and Uni Gyor notch first EuroCup win of the season

14:21

Coronavirus and mild winter decreased number of traffic accidents

13:55

Number of suicides in Estonia has dropped threefold in 25 years

13:30

Income tax returns can be submitted from February 15

13:05

Ratas: The courage of the people of Belarus is impressive

12:37

Estonia's cut of EU recovery fund decreased by €130 million

12:23

Coalition portfolios will be announced on Friday

12:10

Employers can make vaccination mandatory for employees

11:52

Tikhanovskaya awarded Estonian foreign ministry's Order of Merit

11:36

Ratas expresses COVID-19 vaccine concerns to European Council

11:22

Defense ministry in fear of defense costs decreasing due to COVID-19 Updated

11:02

Finnish dailies: Border may close to all bar key foreign workers next week

10:50

Health Board: 490 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

09:58

Eurosceptic EKRE Pärnu councilor no-confidence motion fails by one vote

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: