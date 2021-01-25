Webinar marks founding of Estonian-UK diplomatic relations 100th birthday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Flags of the U.K and Estonia.
Flags of the U.K and Estonia. Source: Ministry of Defense.
News

Tuesday sees the centenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Estonia and the United Kingdom, and to mark the event, embassies from both countries are organizing an online webinar.

The webinar starts at 4 p.m. Estonian time (2 p.m. U.K. time), and runs for two hours. It also features a centenary message from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, himself no stranger to Estonia, having visited the country in an official capacity more than once - the last time in December 2019.

The event marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Estonian-British diplomatic relations is organized by the Centre for Geopolitics at Cambridge University and the University of Tartu, the Estonian Embassy in London, the British Embassy in Tallinn, and the Estonia Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassadors from each country to the other are also taking part on the panel.

The webinar is moderated by Charles Clarke, U.K. Home Secretary 2004-2006 during Tony Blair's premiership, and features a panel made up of:

  • Patrick Salmon, Chief historian at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and an expert on Britain's relationship with the Baltic.
  • Kaarel Piirimäe, Associate professor at the Institute of History and Archaeology, University of Tartu and a senior research fellow at the Estonian War Museum.
  • Märt Volmer, Undersecretary for European Affairs at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
  • Wendy Morton MP, Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
  • Theresa Bubbear, British Ambassador to Estonia.
  • Tiina Intelmann, Estonian Ambassador to the U.K.

The event can be viewed, once it starts, by clicking the YouTube link here

Other recent events marking the establishment of U.K.-Estonian foreign relations – which followed Estonia's declaration of independence on February 24 1918 and the subsequent Tartu Peace Treaty of 1920, which ended a war for independence in which British forces played a significant role, include the launching of Cambridge University's Baltic Geopolitics program by President Kersti Kaljulaid.

The British Embassy in Estonia is also running a series of short video clips featuring former and current ambassadors to Estonia and their impressions of and reminiscences about the country, which can be viewed here.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

watch live

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:20

Gallery: Kaja Kallas wins mandate to form government Updated

18:05

Outgoing ministers to receive benefit equaling six months' pay

17:26

15 young people under trial for narcotics business

16:23

Lidl to open first stores in Estonia this year

15:53

Statistics: Estonian winter sports has already exceeded last year's results

15:27

New contemporary music festival 'Baltic Music Days' to launch in Estonia

15:20

Gallery: Kallas, Ratas sign coalition agreement Updated

14:26

Filmmakers trial for violation of Estonia wreck site starts in Sweden

14:04

President to appoint new government to office on Tuesday

13:52

Minister of Education: Closing schools should be avoided

13:27

"AK. Nädal": Is the new government normalizing corruption?

12:59

Spruce labyrinth opened on Tallinn Town Hall Square

12:31

Reinsalu: Violence, repression against Belarusian journalists must stop

12:05

Political scientist: Coalition agreement looks more like Reform than Center

11:48

New government to take oath of office on Tuesday

11:38

Kalev/Cramo gets second United League win of season

11:11

Marten Liiv posts Estonian record, reaches Division A in 500m

10:55

Health Board: 259 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

10:43

LSM: The Biden presidency and the Baltic states

10:13

Cell biologist: PCR COVID-19 tests might be too accurate

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: