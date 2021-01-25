Filmmakers trial for violation of Estonia wreck site starts in Sweden ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The Estonia ferry.
The Estonia ferry. Source: ERR
News

Two filmmakers went on trial in Sweden on Monday for violating the sanctity of the wreck of the Estonia ferry.

A film team sent a remote-operated submersible to the ship while filming a documentary that revealed a massive hole in the ship's hull, helping to cast doubt on the findings of an official investigation into the sinking.

The two Swedes - the documentary's director and a deep sea analyst - were on the ship when the vehicles were sent to the wreck in September 2019. They face fines or a prison sentence of up to two years.

The ferry Estonia, which was sailing from Tallinn to Stockholm, went down in the early hours of September 28, 1994, leaving only 137 survivors. The wreck lies in of international waters in the Baltic about 22 nautical miles (41 km) from Utö island, Finland. 

After deciding not to salvage the wreck after it sunk, Sweden, Estonia and Finland agreed in 1995 to designate it a final resting place and make it illegal to disturb the site. This is the first time the law will be applied.

However, the new discoveries published in the documentary sparked calls for a new probe into the cause of the disaster and in December Sweden announced plans to amend the law to allow a re-examination of the wreck.

The original inquiry concluded that the disaster was caused by the bow door of the ship being wrenched open in heavy seas, allowing water to gush into the car deck, and the countries involved have been reluctant to re-examine the issue.

Experts however told the filmmakers that only a massive external force would be strong enough to cause the rupture, raising questions about what really happened that night.

Survivors and relatives of those killed have fought for over two decades for a fuller investigation, with some claiming - even before the new hole was revealed - that the opening of the bow visor would not have caused the vessel to sink as quickly as it did.

Some have speculated that the ferry may have collided with another vessel, either a military ship or a submarine, or that an explosion caused the sinking.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:26

Filmmakers trial for violation of Estonia wreck site starts in Sweden

14:04

President to appoint new government to office on Tuesday

13:52

Minister of Education: Closing schools should be avoided

13:27

"AK. Nädal": Is the new government normalizing corruption?

12:59

Spruce labyrinth opened on Tallinn Town Hall Square

12:31

Reinsalu: Violence, repression against Belarusian journalists must stop

12:05

Political scientist: Coalition agreement looks more like Reform than Center

11:48

New government to take oath of office on Tuesday

11:38

Kalev/Cramo gets second United League win of season

11:11

Marten Liiv posts Estonian record, reaches Division A in 500m

10:55

Health Board: 259 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

10:43

LSM: The Biden presidency and the Baltic states

10:13

Cell biologist: PCR COVID-19 tests might be too accurate

09:46

Estonia wants to raise Navalny, Belarus at Council of Europe meetings

09:14

Nine MPs to be replaced with change of government

08:47

Narva schools to remain on distance learning for one more week

08:19

Kallas and Ratas to sign coalition agreement on Monday

24.01

Indrek Saar: We will give Kaja Kallas the chance to prove herself as PM

24.01

From prefect to interior minister: Jaani to help Center beat corruption Updated

24.01

Kallas: We tried to put together a balanced government

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: