71 COVID-19 vaccine side effects reported over last week

Over the last week of vaccinations in Estonia, 71 side effects were reported with 70 of them coming from Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. Two of the reported side effects were considered serious, but people made full recoveries.

Over the past week, 7,488 people received a vaccination dose in Estonia. Side effects were reported for 71 of the vaccinations, making up 0.95 percent of all doses over the last week.

Two of the 70 side effect reports stemming from the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, were serious. 36 of the reports came from people who were given their second dose of the vaccine. All of the reported side effects for the second doses were disturbing, but non-serious reactions, which according to the Agency of Medicines is in accordance with the summary of the medicine's characteristics.

Side effects came up on 28 first doses with two of those being serious reactions. One case was a hypersensitivity reaction, which developed 10 minutes after the dose was given, the patient was treated with an antihistamine and adrenaline, no further treatment was required for a full recovery.

Another vaccinated person developed a visual impairment, speech disorder, malaise, numbness of the nose, nasopharynx and lips and limb tenderness two days after receiving the second dose. Treatment was required, but the person recovered fully.

People also reported pain and numbness around the injection's location. Headaches, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, fever, chills, feeling hot, muscle pain, joint pain, back pain, lower back tenderness, tenderness and heaviness in the chest also came up, along with several other light symptoms. All people who experienced symptoms post-vaccinations recovered fully in a few days or were improving at the time of notification.

Care home resident vaccinations began on January 11. Among those, the Agency of Medicines received one report, as an 84-year old woman developed a fever, felt unwell and lost appetite.

Previously, the agency had received two reports of elderly people feeling unwell and weak after being vaccinated with one of them also developing a fever and being taken to a hospital for general treatment.

The agency is also aware of the deaths of two people (85 and 91 years old) post-vaccination. There were no symptoms related to the vaccine and according to doctors, the vaccine has no relation to the persons' deaths.

Since the end of December, when vaccinations in Estonia began, a total of 27,180 have received a vaccine dose with 3,078 of them having also received a second dose, marking the end of their vaccination process. Some 26,000 people have received the Pfizer vaccine with the remaining getting the Moderna vaccine, leading to there being more reports about the former.

There have been a total of 158 side effect reports to the Agency of Medicines, making up 0.6 percent of all vaccinations so far.

--

