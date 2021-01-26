71 COVID-19 vaccine side effects reported over last week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The first COVID-19 vaccines administered at Tartu University Hospital and University Family Doctors' Center.
The first COVID-19 vaccines administered at Tartu University Hospital and University Family Doctors' Center. Source: Jassu Hertsmann / Ministry of Social Affairs.
News

Over the last week of vaccinations in Estonia, 71 side effects were reported with 70 of them coming from Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. Two of the reported side effects were considered serious, but people made full recoveries.

Over the past week, 7,488 people received a vaccination dose in Estonia. Side effects were reported for 71 of the vaccinations, making up 0.95 percent of all doses over the last week.

Two of the 70 side effect reports stemming from the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, were serious. 36 of the reports came from people who were given their second dose of the vaccine. All of the reported side effects for the second doses were disturbing, but non-serious reactions, which according to the Agency of Medicines is in accordance with the summary of the medicine's characteristics.

Side effects came up on 28 first doses with two of those being serious reactions. One case was a hypersensitivity reaction, which developed 10 minutes after the dose was given, the patient was treated with an antihistamine and adrenaline, no further treatment was required for a full recovery.

Another vaccinated person developed a visual impairment, speech disorder, malaise, numbness of the nose, nasopharynx and lips and limb tenderness two days after receiving the second dose. Treatment was required, but the person recovered fully.

People also reported pain and numbness around the injection's location. Headaches, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, fever, chills, feeling hot, muscle pain, joint pain, back pain, lower back tenderness, tenderness and heaviness in the chest also came up, along with several other light symptoms. All people who experienced symptoms post-vaccinations recovered fully in a few days or were improving at the time of notification.

Care home resident vaccinations began on January 11. Among those, the Agency of Medicines received one report, as an 84-year old woman developed a fever, felt unwell and lost appetite.

Previously, the agency had received two reports of elderly people feeling unwell and weak after being vaccinated with one of them also developing a fever and being taken to a hospital for general treatment.

The agency is also aware of the deaths of two people (85 and 91 years old) post-vaccination. There were no symptoms related to the vaccine and according to doctors, the vaccine has no relation to the persons' deaths.

Since the end of December, when vaccinations in Estonia began, a total of 27,180 have received a vaccine dose with 3,078 of them having also received a second dose, marking the end of their vaccination process. Some 26,000 people have received the Pfizer vaccine with the remaining getting the Moderna vaccine, leading to there being more reports about the former.

There have been a total of 158 side effect reports to the Agency of Medicines, making up 0.6 percent of all vaccinations so far.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

watch again

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:05

Interview: Gas engineering company on new Tallinn office

18:41

100 years since Estonia established diplomatic relations with five states

18:39

Otepää mayor appeals to government against new coronavirus restrictions

18:24

Indrek Kiisler: Ineptitude of green parties is striking

17:55

Fischer: Coronavirus infection rate is stable, not falling

17:32

Coalition appoints new chairmen for Riigikogu committees

17:20

Gerrit Mäesalu appointed head of prime minister's office

16:21

Kersti Kaljulaid withdraws OECD candidacy

16:16

Tõnis Saarts: The running total of the ekrefication of Estonia

15:56

SDE MP: New government should start with corruption control

15:24

Gallery: Jüri Ratas hands over prime ministerial post to Kaja Kallas

15:12

71 COVID-19 vaccine side effects reported over last week

14:41

Kaupo Meiel: Tears of joy always become dust

14:13

President's speech on inauguration of new coalition: The sun has just risen

13:47

New foreign minister wants to bring her expertise to Center and government

13:12

Ratas' government completed 68 percent of program

12:49

Pandemic complicates Tallinn schools' first grade entrance tests

12:46

Lutsar: Scientific council will propose harmonizing COVID-19 restrictions

12:36

Gallery: President appoints new government Updated

12:21

Interior minister plans to join Center Party, but needs time

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: