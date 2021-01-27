Reps: Party wants to see Ratas as Riigikogu president

Deputy chairman of the Center Party Mailis Reps has said many members of the party would like to see former Prime Minister Jüri Ratas take up the president of the Riigikogu position in the new government.

"A very large majority of the party has already expressed the wish that the chairman of the party, Jüri Ratas, could become speaker. I also support this," said Reps.

The Reform Party's candidate Hanno Pevkur will run for deputy speaker.

Elections for the Riigikogu board and party factions will take place during the first week of February.

The president of the Riigikogu represents the Riigikogu and presides over its work. They convene and chair the meetings of the Board of the Riigikogu.

EKRE's Henn Põlluaas was the president in the last government, Isamaa's Helir-Valdor Seeder was the first deputy chairman and Reform's Siim Kallas was the second deputy.

