Literature magazine Looming announces new editor

The board of the Writers' Union chose former critic editor Indrek Mesikepp as the new editor-in-chief of the literature magazine Looming.

Mesikepp is a poet, translator and member of the Writers' Union who has published poetry and literary criticism in a variety of culture magazines. His poems have been translated into Finnish, Swedish, Russia, Poland, Bulgarian, Lithuanian, Gaelic, English, French and Udmurt. In 2024, he won the Cultural Endowment Annual Prize and in 2006 the scholarship "Ela ja sära".

The managing committee of the Writers' Union includes chairman Tiit Aleksejev, Andrei Hvostov, Krista Kaer, Maarja Kangro, Doris Kareva, Veronika Kivisilla, Eeva Park, Aare Pilv, Rein Raud, Urmas Vadi, Berk Vaher, Piret Viires, and Toomas Haug.

Loomingu's chief-editor was Janika Kronberg since 2016. Mesikepp will step into the position from March 1.

Looming magazine was first published in 1923.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!