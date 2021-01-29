Literature magazine Looming announces new editor ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

The board of the Writers' Union chose former critic editor Indrek Mesikepp as the new editor-in-chief of the literature magazine Looming.

Mesikepp is a poet, translator and member of the Writers' Union who has published poetry and literary criticism in a variety of culture magazines. His poems have been translated into Finnish, Swedish, Russia, Poland, Bulgarian, Lithuanian, Gaelic, English, French and Udmurt. In 2024, he won the Cultural Endowment Annual Prize and in 2006 the scholarship "Ela ja sära".

The managing committee of the Writers' Union includes chairman Tiit Aleksejev, Andrei Hvostov, Krista Kaer, Maarja Kangro, Doris Kareva, Veronika Kivisilla, Eeva Park, Aare Pilv, Rein Raud, Urmas Vadi, Berk Vaher, Piret Viires, and Toomas Haug.

Loomingu's chief-editor was Janika Kronberg since 2016. Mesikepp will step into the position from March 1.

Looming magazine was first published in 1923.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:54

Ratas: New government was handed state finances in best possible condition

17:31

Estonian parliament group urges China to stop interfering in Taiwan

17:03

Wage support applications can be submitted from Monday

16:39

Kertu Laak helps Chieri to two comeback wins

16:25

Sponsor withdraws all sport support in response to ERR doping allegations

16:15

Literature magazine Looming announces new editor

15:56

No influenza cases recorded in Estonia this week

15:33

Tallinna Vesi Q4 2020 profits halved on year

15:29

Coronavirus rate map: Lithuania falls below Latvia, Portugal still highest

15:06

Tax and Customs Board destroyed 9.6 contraband cigarettes

14:51

Talihärm finishes 25th in European Championship event in Poland

14:37

Monument for Päts delayed, lack of granite rock big enough a reason

14:12

Banks hold large-scale cyber attack exercise

13:47

Estonia, Lithuania discuss regional cooperation and coronavirus

13:24

Estonian national football team to meet Sweden in March

12:57

Estonian Music Awards 2021: nublu takes six awards

12:39

Reform MP tests positive for covid-19, party leaders self-isolating

12:26

Arctic month kicks off in Estonia

11:52

Education minister wants support for Russian children learning Estonian

11:29

London-based Estonian photographer has new exhibition open in Tallinn

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: