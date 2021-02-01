Tallinn University to elect new rector on Monday

An electoral college at Tallinn University will elect a new rector on monday, with current research vice-rector Katrin Niglas and philosophy professor Tõnu Viik the two candidates.

Professor Katrin Niglas considers it a priority to redesign the study environment of the school by implementing digital solutions and providing researchers, students, entrepreneurs and the public sector more opportunities for cooperation.

Professor Tõnu Viik has said he wants to make research conducted in Tallinn University more visible worldwide, repairing the university's image globally. At the same time, he also considers it important to develop self-directed learning.

A 100-member council will choose the rector for the next five years with the new person in charge taking office on May 15, 2021. Until then, the university's deputy rector Priit Reiska will continue managing the school after previous rector Tiit Land was elected to become the rector at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech).

