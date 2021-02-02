Galleries: 101st anniversary of Treaty of Tartu marked across Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
The 101st anniversary of the Treaty of Tartu, known as Estonia's "birth certificate", was marked across Estonia on Tuesday.
Wreaths were laid in Tallinn, Tartu and Narva and photos can be seen below.
Read more about the Treaty of Tartu here in ERR News' article.
Tartu, Tartu County
Narva, Ida-Viru County
Tallinn, Harju County
Editor: Helen Wright
