Galleries: 101st anniversary of Treaty of Tartu marked across Estonia

Wreaths were laid in Narva to mark the 101st anniversary of the Treaty of Tartu. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
The 101st anniversary of the Treaty of Tartu, known as Estonia's "birth certificate", was marked across Estonia on Tuesday.

Wreaths were laid in Tallinn, Tartu and Narva and photos can be seen below.

Read more about the Treaty of Tartu here in ERR News' article.

Tartu, Tartu County

Narva, Ida-Viru County

Tallinn, Harju County

Editor: Helen Wright

