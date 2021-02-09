Cold snap brings nighttime temperatures as low as -25C ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Winter in Estonia. Source: Jaan Kronberg
Estonia is seeing a cold snap over the next few days, with temperatures in eastern Estonia dipping below the -20 Celsius mark overnight into early Tuesday morning, reaching as low as -25 Celsius in the town of Jõhvi.

In Tallinn, temperatures reached -13C, and in Tartu -17C, ERR reports.

While the mercury rose slightly after the -25C value recorded in Jõhvi at 4 a.m. Tuesday, this was only by one degree as of 6 a.m., the weather service says.

Nighttime temperatures February 8-9 2021. Source: ERR

Other readings in eastern and central Estonia ranged from -22C to -20C in Mustivee, Jõgeva and Kunda at 6 a.m., while even western Estonia, which often experiences milder winter temperatures than the rest of the country, posted -20C in Haapsalu and -16C in Pärnu.

Wind speeds are at least light in the morning, 1-7 m/s, blowing from the north, while cloud prevails.

Morning temperatures February 9 2021. Source: ERR

This will thin out in the afternoon in places, the weather service says, though there is a chance of light snow, while the wind swings round to the east and northeast.

Daytime temperatures February 9 2021. Source: ERR

Temperatures will rise to -10C to -6C during the day, then will begin to drop in the afternoon.

Temperatures for the rest of the week. Source: ERR

This cold spell is set to continue and even deepen at times through the week – as low as -25C at night Wednesday and Thursday, and as low as -16C during the day. More snow is forecast for the Thursday and Friday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

