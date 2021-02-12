TULE party requesting state funding

The leader of the Estonian Party for the Future (TULE) political party is requesting €30,000 in state funding from the minister of interior to help support the organization.

Leader Lauri Tõnspoeg has written to Minister of Interior Kristian Jaani (Center) asking if the party can receive support. So far, the minister has not responded.

Last year, the Richness of Life Party and Free parties merged, clearing the bottom rung for state support. Each party had gained 1.2 percent of the votes in the 2019 election, meaning they missed out on state funding. Their support now totals 2.4 percent.

According to the Political Parties Act, if a party wins between 2 percent and 3 percent of the votes at an election it is eligible for €30,000 funding from the state budget.

Tõnspoeg said this sum would help the party, especially in the run up to the local elections.

Mis seal salata, erakonna liikmete annetustega on riigi toetuse vastu väga raske võistelda. 30 000 on piisavalt palju raha, et mingid süsteemid saab hoida pidevalt töös. Näiteks, et toimub mingi süstemaatiline videosisu tootmine, Facebooki postituste võimendamine, mingite reklaamide tootmine. Kõige selle jaoks on ju ikka raha vaja

He said the party intends to have lists at the election in Tallinn and Tartu and to form election alliances elsewhere.

The Ministry of Interior has not yet replied to ERR's request for a comment.



