TULE party requesting state funding ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

The leader of the Estonian Party for the Future (TULE) political party is requesting €30,000 in state funding from the minister of interior to help support the organization.

Leader Lauri Tõnspoeg has written to Minister of Interior Kristian Jaani (Center) asking if the party can receive support. So far, the minister has not responded.

Last year, the Richness of Life Party and Free parties merged, clearing the bottom rung for state support. Each party had gained 1.2 percent of the votes in the 2019 election, meaning they missed out on state funding. Their support now totals 2.4 percent.

According to the Political Parties Act, if a party wins between 2 percent and 3 percent of the votes at an election it is eligible for €30,000 funding from the state budget.

Tõnspoeg said this sum would help the party, especially in the run up to the local elections.

Mis seal salata, erakonna liikmete annetustega on riigi toetuse vastu väga raske võistelda. 30 000 on piisavalt palju raha, et mingid süsteemid saab hoida pidevalt töös. Näiteks, et toimub mingi süstemaatiline videosisu tootmine, Facebooki postituste võimendamine, mingite reklaamide tootmine. Kõige selle jaoks on ju ikka raha vaja

He said the party intends to have lists at the election in Tallinn and Tartu and to form election alliances elsewhere.

The Ministry of Interior has not yet replied to ERR's request for a comment.  

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:54

TULE party requesting state funding

18:29

Slimmed-down Tartu ski marathon event to go ahead later this month

17:45

Court civil case workloads at seven-year high in pandemic-hit 2020

16:57

Gallery: Ambitious future planned for Tallinn's Bekker Port

16:24

Archaeological excavations in Tallinn ongoing despite freezing conditions

15:56

Estonia calls for compliance with Minsk treaties by European states

15:32

Siim Kallas elected Riigikogu EU affairs committee chair

15:06

Trade minister: Eesti Post must be kept going

14:36

2020 tax take exceeded forecasts made at start of pandemic

14:11

Government approves EU recovery funding plan

13:42

Tallinn to handle no-confidence motion against councillor on Tuesday

13:16

AstraZeneca vaccines awaiting the creation of education workers list

12:50

Poet Betti Alver documentary to premiere in cinemas

12:26

Social Democrats looking to fix low ratings

12:12

Analyst: I do not see property taxes implemented in Estonia

11:46

Highest number of new arrivals in Tartu 2020 were from abroad

11:22

Defense minister offers NATO use of Cyber Range

10:51

Kallas, Merkel discuss COVID-19 and EU's foreign relations

10:42

Health Board: 717 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:24

Gallery: Best designed Estonian books of 2020

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: