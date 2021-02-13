Gallery: Estonian Belarusians protest against People's Congress ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The protest outside the Belarusian Embassy in Tallinn on Friday, February 12.
Open gallery
6 photos
News

A protested was held in front of the Belarusian Embassy in Tallinn on Friday against the All-Belarusian People's Congress which was held in Minsk this week.

The protest was organized by MTÜ Valgevene Maja and attracted approximately 10 participants.  

The congress was held on Thursday and Friday and discussed constitutional amendments and the socio-economic development of Belarus between 2021-2025.

A statement from MTÜ Valgevene Maja said considering the participants at the congress had been picked due to their loyalty to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko this is an event to legitimize his presidency.

"Belarusian democratic powers do not recognize Lukashenko as an institution representing the interests of Belarus," a statement from Valgevene Maja said.

Lukashenko was returned as president of Belarus in elections in August 2020, which the international community has said were rigged.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:39

Health Board: Valentine's Day, Shrove Tuesday should be celebrated safely

15:26

Gallery: Estonian Belarusians protest against People's Congress

14:48

Coronavirus spreading in Saaremaa care home and choir

14:36

Helme: EKRE must be a clear alternative to the current government

14:17

EU Commissioner: We have no evidence Baltics trade in Astravyets power

13:45

Estonia's Kontaveit defeated in third round of Australian Open

13:28

Tallinn City Center Expat chat: Yuri from Japan

12:44

Municipality's coronavirus rate jumps from 300 to 1,400 in nine days

12:28

PM: Not necessary to turn Sputnik vaccine into political instrument

11:51

Kallas discusses defense, foreign policy with Emmanuel Macron

11:08

Health Board: 760 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, five deaths

09:30

Bird flu detected in Estonia

08:25

Long jail sentence sought for driver who caused crash that killed three

12.02

TULE party requesting state funding

12.02

Slimmed-down Tartu ski marathon event to go ahead later this month

12.02

Court civil case workloads at seven-year high in pandemic-hit 2020

12.02

Gallery: Ambitious future planned for Tallinn's Bekker Port

12.02

Archaeological excavations in Tallinn ongoing despite freezing conditions

12.02

Estonia calls for compliance with Minsk treaties by European states

12.02

Siim Kallas elected Riigikogu EU affairs committee chair

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: