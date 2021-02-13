Gallery: Estonian Belarusians protest against People's Congress

A protested was held in front of the Belarusian Embassy in Tallinn on Friday against the All-Belarusian People's Congress which was held in Minsk this week.

The protest was organized by MTÜ Valgevene Maja and attracted approximately 10 participants.

The congress was held on Thursday and Friday and discussed constitutional amendments and the socio-economic development of Belarus between 2021-2025.

A statement from MTÜ Valgevene Maja said considering the participants at the congress had been picked due to their loyalty to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko this is an event to legitimize his presidency.

"Belarusian democratic powers do not recognize Lukashenko as an institution representing the interests of Belarus," a statement from Valgevene Maja said.

Lukashenko was returned as president of Belarus in elections in August 2020, which the international community has said were rigged.

--

