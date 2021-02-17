Education ministry wants stricter requirements for training programs ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Documents. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Ministry of Education and Research wants to change the law governing adult training programs, in order to increase the quality of the in-service training. Currently, almost half of the training programs have shortcomings, it is reported.

The higher and vocational education quality agency has been studying the quality of different training programs since 2018. Development manager at the agency, Kaija Kumpas-Lenk, says that currently the system mainly works on trust. However, trust is not enough for the learners to acquire the skills and knowledge that were promoted.

"The quality varies a lot. There are very good training programs, but there are also ones that don't reach the goal. We can see that in the case of about half of these programs, the learner doesn't acquire what he wished to acquire," Kumpas-Lenk said.

This worry could be solved by changing the training program law. Vice-Chancellor at the education ministry Robert Lippin said that there will be stricter requirements for companies that have submitted an economic activity report.

This is necessary so that participants can get a tax refund from the tuition fee or for being the training partner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa). Lippin said that with the changes, the ministry would have the right to remove offenders from the list.

Director General of the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mait Palts, says that the orderer of the training program, whether it is a student or an institution, should choose a good-quality service. Palts thinks that learners should be able to choose the training program themselves.

"When we think about all the assessment procedures that one training institution should go through, it is obviously very time and money consuming. It seems to be another measure to increase learned helplessness. Someone else is ensuring something you should look into yourself. People should be careful, see where he is going to study, and whether it is a high-quality training program," Palts said.

Karin Andre, Head of the Unemployment Insurance Fund's Skills Development and Career Services Department, said that their training partners are supervised by the ministry. From the training offered, individuals choose the ones that suit them best.

Mait Palts agrees with the ministry's idea of ​​creating a better way to collect feedback from students on the trainings and make it public. The chamber emphasizes that this would preserve the freedom of enterprise and that a more informed client would not choose training that he may not be satisfied with.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:25

Health Board: Mental health and relationships most vulnerable in crisis

11:14

Education ministry wants stricter requirements for training programs

10:59

President Kaljulaid to participate in Tartu Ski Marathon

10:51

Health Board: 811 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

10:34

Cold weather, home working sets new energy consumption record

10:09

Proposed nuclear power station planning application being filed this year

09:39

Martin Kadai: As many people as possible should have first covid vaccine

09:14

Party Ratings: Reform and EKRE support continues to rise, Center's falling

08:51

Prosecutor general: I oppose the criminalization of hate speech

08:14

PM: Outbreaks are in workplaces and homes, not restaurants

16.02

Tax authority receives over quarter-of-a-million income tax declarations

16.02

Court releases Kersti Kracht, Hillar Teder from custody

16.02

EKRE tables bill aimed at raising age of consent to 16

16.02

Foreign minister: We are working to ensure Estonia's security is protected

16.02

airBaltic now flying to 15 destinations from Tallinn, still needs state aid

16.02

Kiik: Some classes can return to distance learning after school holidays

16.02

30,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia this week

16.02

Party ratings: Reform, EKRE support rises, most other parties' falls

16.02

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf survives no-confidence vote

16.02

Pharmacies offer to share COVID-19 vaccination workload

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: