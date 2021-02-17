Education ministry wants stricter requirements for training programs

The Ministry of Education and Research wants to change the law governing adult training programs, in order to increase the quality of the in-service training. Currently, almost half of the training programs have shortcomings, it is reported.

The higher and vocational education quality agency has been studying the quality of different training programs since 2018. Development manager at the agency, Kaija Kumpas-Lenk, says that currently the system mainly works on trust. However, trust is not enough for the learners to acquire the skills and knowledge that were promoted.

"The quality varies a lot. There are very good training programs, but there are also ones that don't reach the goal. We can see that in the case of about half of these programs, the learner doesn't acquire what he wished to acquire," Kumpas-Lenk said.

This worry could be solved by changing the training program law. Vice-Chancellor at the education ministry Robert Lippin said that there will be stricter requirements for companies that have submitted an economic activity report.

This is necessary so that participants can get a tax refund from the tuition fee or for being the training partner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa). Lippin said that with the changes, the ministry would have the right to remove offenders from the list.

Director General of the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mait Palts, says that the orderer of the training program, whether it is a student or an institution, should choose a good-quality service. Palts thinks that learners should be able to choose the training program themselves.

"When we think about all the assessment procedures that one training institution should go through, it is obviously very time and money consuming. It seems to be another measure to increase learned helplessness. Someone else is ensuring something you should look into yourself. People should be careful, see where he is going to study, and whether it is a high-quality training program," Palts said.

Karin Andre, Head of the Unemployment Insurance Fund's Skills Development and Career Services Department, said that their training partners are supervised by the ministry. From the training offered, individuals choose the ones that suit them best.

Mait Palts agrees with the ministry's idea of ​​creating a better way to collect feedback from students on the trainings and make it public. The chamber emphasizes that this would preserve the freedom of enterprise and that a more informed client would not choose training that he may not be satisfied with.

