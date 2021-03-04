The City Center (Kesklinn) Government and City Center New Arrivals Council will host a webinar for English-speaking Talliners about waste sorting and recycling in Tallinn on March 10.

The webinar will feature speakers from the Estonian Ministry of the Environment, the Stockholm Environmental Institute and social enterprise BinFree.

Registration closes at 11 p.m. on March 9 and the online event takes place on March 10, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m, via Microsoft Teams.

The webinar will cover the importance of sorting waste and provide about information on sorting waste, greenwashing and guilt-free consumption.

Participants will also learn where to get information on recycling, how waste is processed and where to receive data about recycled materials in Tallinn. the Circular Economy strategy and innovation in Estonia will also be introduced.

Upon registering, participants will receive a link to join the webinar in Microsoft Teams.

More information about the webinar can be found on the event's Facebook page: https://fb.me/e/WAiDBq2c.

