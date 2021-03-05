Teachers' union calls for €1,800 average salary

The Estonian Educational Personnel Union (Haridustöötajate liit) has proposed raising teachers' average salary to €1,874 a month. Budget discussions are due to take place this month.

The union has said the minimum wage for teachers should rise to the average salary in Estonia next year and should be at least €1,562.

The union said in its proposal to the government that teachers' workloads have increased significantly due to the coronavirus.

Currently, the minimum salary for teachers is €1,315.

--

