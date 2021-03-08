Rakvere moves elementary school pupils to distance learning ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Empty classroom. (photo is illustrative) Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
School children in grades 1-4 will move to distance learning for two weeks, Mayor of Rakvere Triin Varek said on Sunday. There are currently children of all ages testing positive for the virus in the city.

On Sunday (March 7), Rakvere city proposed that Rakvere Science High School (Rakvere reaalgümnaasium), Rakvere High School (Rakvere gümnaasium) and Rakvere basic school (Rakvere põhikool) should implement distance learning from March 8-19.

The schools can arrange distance learning as they wish.

Varek said the situation is critical because the spread of the virus has increased in the city. "It is important to reduce the number of contacts during free time, which means that any contacts outside of the family circle should be limited as well, I hope the parents will explain it," Varek said.

Older children are already distance learning until the end of March.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

