Latvian, Estonian language promotion award open for nominations

The ministries of foreign affairs of Latvia and Estonia have announced the contest for the Latvian and Estonian Language Promotion Award, known as the Languages Award.

The award recognizes excellence and achievement related to individual contributions and accomplishments in the promotion of the Latvian language in Estonia and the Estonian language in Latvia. The winner will receive €3,000 and will be announced by the foreign ministers of Estonia and Latvia later this year.

A translation, piece of research, language learning project, including a journalistic programme, article or broadcast on language promotion, in Estonia or in Latvia, a journalist and a language teacher or a higher education institution faculty member can be nominated for the Languages Award.

People and institutions can be nominated for the promotion of the Estonian and Latvian languages in 2020.

The jury includes representatives from the Latvian and Estonian Ministries of Foreign Affairs and language and literature experts from both countries.

The Languages Award will be handed out for the 12th time. The award has been previously granted for their contribution in the respective years to Maima Grīnberga (2009, 2012), Guntars Godins (2010, 2013, 2018), Kalev Kalkun (2011), Margus Konnula alias Contra (2014), Valts Ernstreits (2015), Livia Viitol (2016), Ruta Karma (2017) and Ilze Talberga (2019).

The Language Award nominations for 2020 can be submitted until April 6.

The application form and the Curriculum Vitae of the nominee can be submitted by email to vminfo@mfa.ee or by post to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islandi väljak 1, 15049 Tallinn with reference to "Languages Award".

