Estonian Art Academy student's film wins international award

Animation "You Are Not A Kiwi" Source: Kuvatõmmis animafilmist
A masters student at the Estonian Art Academy has won the best animation award at the Palm Springs International Animation Festival.

"You're not a kiwi" created using watercolors by Maria Savaleva premiered in the festival's main program and won in the watercolor-animation category. The film deals with integration and accepting strangers through the flightless bird community living in New Zealand, the kiwis. Mentors of the work are Priit and Olga Pärn.

"I like this character, this bird, he has a long beak, eyes, but he doesn't have a mouth," Savaleva told ETV's current news show "Aktuaalne kaamera". "I had to think about how could I express the characters' emotions through movements, sounds and light, so this is more symbolic."

"When I started working with the film, I initially thought it would be a pencil-drawn film. Then I tried to do it with a gel pencil and ink. And then somehow I made it to using watercolors, it's quite rare in the animation world," Savaleva said.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

