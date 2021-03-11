Tallinn extending city center rent exemption scheme ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Chairs stacked on a table in a closed restaurant in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tallinn will exempt traders, caterers and other enterprises operating in the city's commercial premises in the city center from paying rent until the end of April.

The scheme is part of a package of measures in place during the lockdown. These include handling companies' invoices more promptly, continuing to support the digital solutions of small businesses and exempting the city's sports clubs and associations from rent.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Aivar Riisalu said the city is extending the benefits to traders who are subject to restrictions imposed by the Estonian Government.

"The rent exemption rate in the city centre will increase to 100 percent instead of the previous 80 percent. The city's facilities or outdoor terraces in the city centre are also exempt from rent. This is valid until the end of April, but we may have to review it in the spring," said Riisalu.

Until the end of April, Tallinn will not ask rent for the city's business premises from non-profit associations or from companies engaged in catering, trade, services, education, pre-school education, welfare, sports, hobbies, youth work, art and culture.  

In addition, various discounts will be applied to the city's contractual partners until the end of the year.

Small businesses can improve their resilience to the crisis and apply for up to €6,000 for the whole year to acquire and develop software or licenses via the digital solution grant for small enterprises.

The organizers of cancelled conferences or cultural and sports events who have incurred proven costs before the restrictions were imposed do not have to repay Tallinn the support allocated for these costs.

Editor: Helen Wright

